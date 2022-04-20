California woman faces charges for unruly behavior after Buffalo flight incident

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police say 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight became angry and opened and a cabin door, activating the emergency slide.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A California woman is facing charges for what police are calling unruly behavior on board a Buffalo flight.

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown happened to be on the same plane. He described what was happening on twitter.

They say the pilot was preparing for take off and had to head back to the gate. The American Airlines flight was going to Chicago.

On Saturday, there were two emergency landings that touched down at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Saturday.