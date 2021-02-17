Rochester woman charged with murder after allegedly striking man she claims robbed her

The incident happened near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Council Rock Avenue in the Town of Brighton on February 10.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A woman who authorities say fatally hit a man with a car she was driving at high speeds is facing a murder charge.

Angelina Griffin, 24, told witnesses that she had just been robbed at gunpoint by Omar Coker.

Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said on Tuesday that she then drove her car onto the shoulder of the road and fatally struck 34-year-old Coker.

The 24-year-old turned herself into police on Monday and was charged with second-degree murder. Attorney representing her says she emphatically denies the charges.