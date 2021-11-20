Person of interest in custody; woman found dead in Depew

Police responded to a call at 4:34 p.m. on North Creek Drive in the Village of Depew. A person called 911 and said a woman was hurt during a domestic dispute.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A woman is dead, and a person of interest is in custody for what Depew Police called a homicide investigation.

Police say they responded to a call at 4:34 p.m. Saturday on North Creek Drive in the Village of Depew, where medical help was requested. The person who called 911 said a woman was hurt during a domestic dispute.

The woman was declared dead at the scene after Depew Police arrived. Her name is being withheld for now, pending the notification of family members.

With the person of interest in custody, police say there is no threat to the public.