BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman has died following a shooting Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue.

Police said the woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.