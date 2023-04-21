Woman convicted in connection to quadruple shooting, killing 3-year-old boy

Jonay Robinson was found guilty of 1 felony count of murder, 3 felony counts of assault, and 1 count criminal possession of a weapon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga woman faces up to 25 years in prison after she was found guilty on a number of charges in connection to a fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in 2021.

Jonay Robinson was found guilty of one felony count of murder, three different felony counts of assault, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The jury took three hours to deliberate Friday after a four-day trial.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on July 5, 2021, on Donovan Drive, in the courtyard of the Ferry Grider Homes housing complex, where people had gathered to watch fireworks.

Dequan Richardson of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty to the shooting in March; prosecutors say Robinson drove the car away from the scene. Richardson faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he's sentenced on May 17. He's being held without bail.

A 3-year-old boy, Shaquelle Walker, Jr., was shot in the head. He was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he died four days later.

Three other men were shot that night and have since recovered. A 27-year-old was shot in both legs and required surgery, a 28-year-old was shot in the foot, and a 29-year-old was shot in the back.