Woman charged with stealing diamond ring from client's home

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A housekeeper is charged with stealing a valuable diamond ring from the woman whose home she was hired to clean.
Troopers say they were called to a home on Vinecroft Drive in Clarence on June 4 after an 87-year-old woman called to report the ring missing.
Video evidence and cooperation from a local pawn shop led them to the suspect.
Jody Jaworowicz, 51, of Depew, turned herself in and is facing charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.
Jaworowicz was issued an appearance ticket for a later date returnable to the Town of Clarence Justice Court.