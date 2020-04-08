Woman charged with stealing diamond ring from client's home

Video surveillance helped lead State Police to the suspect, who was employed as a housekeeper by the victim .

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A housekeeper is charged with stealing a valuable diamond ring from the woman whose home she was hired to clean.

Troopers say they were called to a home on Vinecroft Drive in Clarence on June 4 after an 87-year-old woman called to report the ring missing.

Video evidence and cooperation from a local pawn shop led them to the suspect.

Jody Jaworowicz, 51, of Depew, turned herself in and is facing charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.