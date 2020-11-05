BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is charged with nearly striking a Buffalo Police officer after she allegedly stole a pickup truck last month.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Amanda Turello, 31, allegedly stole a pick-up truck that was parked with the engine running from a store a Broadway and Bailey. A Buffalo Police officer answering the call spotted the truck on Armbruster Street. The officer got out of his vehicle and was nearly hit by Turello as she tried to drive away. The officer fired shots at the vehicle hitting Turello in the hand. She still managed to drive from the scene, eventually abandoning the vehicle on Shepard Street. She was found by police a short time later hiding behind a house.

Turello is charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.She was taken to ECMC for treatment to her left hand. She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court next month.

The DA's office says the action of the Buffalo Police officer involved is also under investigation.

