Woman charged with murder in connection to death in Niagara Falls

Chevelle Sherrill, 43, was arraigned Friday in Niagara Falls City Court. Calvin Wroten, 47, was found dead in a Hyde Park Boulevard apartment on Jan. 5.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 43-year-old woman faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of Calvin Wroten earlier this month in Niagara Falls.

Chevelle Sherrill was arraigned Friday in Niagara Falls City Court, according to a city spokesperson. Sherrill was remanded to Niagara County Jail, and she will be held until her next court appearance in February.

Sherrill was arrested Thursday evening by Niagara Falls Police detectives.

Niagara Falls Police say Wroten, 47, was found dead when they entered a first-floor apartment on the 500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard on Jan. 5. A woman there also had serious injuries, according to police.

The woman was first taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, then was taken to Erie County Medical Center for further treatment.

Niagara Falls Police say they had been called to the apartment around 12:15 p.m. for a welfare check. Once they arrived, they said they saw evidence that a person inside might have been injured.