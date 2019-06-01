New York State Police say they caught a woman drinking while driving, after she rear ended another vehicle on New Year's Day.

Sarah C. McNally, 39, of the Town of Boston, was traveling on Boston State Road when she rear ended another vehicle.

When troopers arrived, they smelled an odor of alcohol. Authorities asked McNally to perform sobriety tests, which she failed.

She was taken into custody, where she submitted a breathalyzer test and she blew a .33%; four times over the legal limit.

McNally was charged with Aggravated DWI.

She was released and is due back in court at a later date.