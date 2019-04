ALLEGANY, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested a Friendship woman after she allegedly left two children alone in a vehicle while she shopped at Walmart.

Police say Everlyn Ruab, 31, left two children, ages 5-years-old and seven months old, alone in a vehicle in the parking lot outside the Walmart located on Plaza Drive in the town of Allegany.

Ruab was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was released and is due back to appear in the Allegany Town Court in May.