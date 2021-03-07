Woman arrested in connection to fatal I-86 crash in Chautauqua County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning on I-86 in the Town of North Harmony.
Heather Capell of Brunswick, Georgia, was arrested Saturday. She faces charges of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said the two-vehicle crash happened at 5:07 a.m. Thursday on I-86 in the Town of North Harmony.
Bradley S. Wakefield, 52, of Cattaraugus died in the crash.
Capell was being treated at a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was taken into custody in the city by the Erie Police Department.
Capell was arraigned as a fugitive from justice in Erie City Court, then remanded to the custody of the county sheriff's office. She will face extradition in Erie City Court.