Woman arrested in connection to Chautauqua County apartment fire

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office alleges that Melissa Bridges intentionally set the fire. She has been charged with second-degree arson.

RIPLEY, N.Y. — A woman is in jail following an apartment building fire in Ripley.

Melissa Bridges has been charged with second-degree arson and is being held without bail.

The Ripley Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 100 West Main Street in Ripley at 11:29 a.m. Thursday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that an investigation revealed that Bridges was allegedly seen setting items on fire next to the home with the intention of starting the apartment building on fire.

The burning items set the four-unit apartment building on fire. Only the exterior wood and vinyl siding caught on fire.

Firefighters put out the fire. Only one resident was at home during the fire and was uninjured.