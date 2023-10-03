Woman arrested, accused of threatening Buffalo elementary school

Jessica Blackwood-Malkiewicz has been charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm and Harassment in the Second Degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department arrested a woman on Monday, who they say made threats to Southside Elementary on Southside Parkway.

Officers say 33-year-old Jessica Blackwood-Malkiewicz was seen at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, banging on the front doors and trying to enter the school. When approached by security and officials, she allegedly began making threats to them and the school as a whole.

Blackwood-Malkiewicz ran off, but was later arrested by School Resource Officers around the corner near McKinley Parkway and Bailey Avenue.