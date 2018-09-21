There's now an arrest in the case of a body found in the Southern Tier back in the spring.

A person riding an ATV on Swanson Hill Rd. in Randolph, spotted the body of Wilfredo Rodriguez-Colon, 48 from Busti, New York. Troopers spent quite a bit of time examining the scene, talking with witnesses and waiting on autopsy results.

Marylou Johnson, 73, has been charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault and DWI among other charges.

Troopers say they found the vehicle that Johnson was in, that hit and killed Rodriguez-Colon.

She is being arraigned Friday in Cattaraugus County.

