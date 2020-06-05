BUSTI, N.Y. — A Chautauqa County woman is accused of taking her boss' personal credit card to pay bills and make personal purchases amounting to close to $60,000.

Sandra Ford, 41, of Lakewood, is facing a grand larceny charge. Lakewood-Busti police say the charges took place over the course of a year and a half. Police say Ford allegedly also made charges against the business's bank account.

Ford was released on an appearance ticket and is set to appear in the Town of Busti court at a later date.