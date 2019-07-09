BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weeks unsolved crime takes us to Wilkes avenue in the City of Buffalo.

In 2018, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed through a window of a home.

"I'm angry and I'm frustrated," said Taska Walker, who was inside her home on Blake street in Buffalo on July 30, 2018.

Her son, 28-year-old Kevon Walker, was at his girlfriend's house on Wilkes Avenue when her phone rang.

"I get a phone call. 'Miss Tasha,' first thing I said is, where's my son? 'He's right here, he got shot up,' and a lot of cussing was going on. I was like, where is my kid? 'He's laying right here in a pool of blood, hurry up, the ambulance is on the way,' " Walker said.

Walker said she went to the scene and found that her son had been shot through a kitchen window. She followed the ambulance to the hospital.

"They put him in a room right across from the nurses station, and they just kept pushing and pushing and pushing, and I'm saying, 'Please, Kevon, wake up. Kevon, please wake up,' " Walker recalled.

Kevon passed away at Erie County Medical Center that night.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on April 4, 2018, Kevon had been charged in a fatal car crash following a police chase in Buffalo.

Kevon's passenger and godbrother, 26-year-old Keith Mixon, died.

Kevon was charged with manslaughter and was out on bail when he was killed.

Reporter: "Do you think there is a connection between the crash and the murder?"

Walker: "No, it had nothing to do with it."

Kevon's murder is still unsolved, but Taska said a Buffalo Police detective contacted her this week to assure her that his case is a priority.

However, she says she will be skeptical until movement is made on the case.

"I won't ever forgive whoever hurt my son, I won't," she said.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to contact the Buffalo Police confidential Tip Line at (716) 847-2255.

