WNY Teacher accused of possessing child porn

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teacher with Erie 1 BOCES, who worked at the Maryvale Intermediate School, is accused of possessing images of child pornography.

Anthony V. Giambrone, 40, of Kenmore, is charged with possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Investigators say Giambrone allegedly possessed images of child pornography on two separate laptop computers, including images of prepubescent minors.

Giambrone appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer in Federal Court and was released on conditions.