BUFFALO, N.Y. — A real estate developer with connections to Western New York is facing a federal indictment.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of New York, Robert Morgan, and three others have been charged in a multi-count, superseding indictment.

"The value of the loans that were involved in the mortgage fraud scheme were obtained with false or fraudulent documentation or information and exceeded $500 million, that's a half a billion dollars," according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy.

According to the indictment, the charges include bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy.

The insurance fraud scheme involved Robert and Todd Morgan.

"They are alleged to have committed insurance fraud by submitting to insurance companies false and fraudulent or false and inflated contracts for repairs," said Kennedy.

You can read the full indictment here:

Morgan worked with TM Montante Development on the Gates Circle project.