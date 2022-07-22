New York reacts to bizarre attack on GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin

Zeldin told reporters Friday that "there was no doubt that when we woke up this morning, we were going to continue today."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The race for governor in New York took a really strange twist Thursday night. And now the attack on sitting Congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is raising another round of questions with the campaign as a backdrop.

The candidate and the state Republican chairman were right out front in their response while the campaign of Gov. Kathy Hochul kept it rather low key. We also got a few more details about the individual who was charged and then surprisingly for some actually released.

Zeldin told reporters Friday that "there was no doubt that when we woke up this morning, we were going to continue today."

Zeldin emphasized a resilient tone after his unusual encounter Thursday night in suburban Rochester.

While speaking with supporters about 8 p.m. Thursday a man, identified by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office as 43-year-old David Jakubonis of Fairport, New York, approached Zeldin on stage.

Jakubonis was wielding in his right hand what appeared to be a personal protection device and keychain with two apparently sharp points. Zeldin reacted as it appeared directed near his face and neck and grabbed the man's arm.

Other campaign staffers, including lieutenant governor candidate and former New York Police Department deputy inspector Alison Esposito, then held and subdued the man.

The sheriff's office later described what he was holding as a plastic personal protection device. Jakubonis could be heard yelling something about his keys as he was restrained.

He was tied him with zip-ties cut from campaign posters until responding sheriff's deputies took him into custody.

On Friday, with reporters at a campaign stop in Syracuse, Zeldin talked a bit more about Jakubonis, who was charged with attempted assault. But later after arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance.

"If you look at the attacker from last night, I'm told he was intoxicated. I'm told that he had mental health issues," Zeldin said.

Zeldin, who did say without details he had a little more security Friday, questioned if the suspect, who is also reportedly a veteran like Zeldin, was referred to mental health or substance abuse counseling.

Meanwhile, the state GOP party boss, as perhaps expected, questioned the Hochul campaign oon some recent postings about Zeldin's campaign tour.

"I don't have any idea of the motives of this guy," chairman Nick Langworthy said. "I don't anything other than what you have reported on with him. But you know that turns up the heat a lot."

When asked for a response, a Hochul campaign spokesperson said they had nothing to add beyond the governor's tweet of Thursday last night.

Hochul stated she was relieved to hear Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that a suspect was in custody. She also condemned the attack and said that it has no place in New York.

Late Friday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they could not confirm the suspect's veteran status or even if he was really intoxicated. They did search his home and said they did not find any guns. More charges are possible as their investigation continues.