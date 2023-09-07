WNY police departments keep watch for escaped prisoner

While the search in Pennsylvania is continuing, police departments in WNY are also keeping watch and taking calls about recent sightings.

BUSTI, N.Y. — While the search for an escaped prisoner is focused in Pennsylvania, police departments in Western New York are on high alert.

Michael Burham, who is accused of a homicide and arson in Jamestown, NY, escaped from the Warren County Jail late Thursday, early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, the Jamestown Police Department issued an alert to all citizens that Burham had escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania.

According to police, Burham was last seen at 11:20 p.m. A spokesperson said Burham was in a recreational area on jail property. Burham was in the exercise area, was able to get up to the roof, then used bedsheets to lower himself to the ground before making his way on foot away from the area.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania are searching the area around the jail in Warren, PA as well as the Allegany National Forest.

The Busti-Lakewood Police Department Chief tells 2 On Your Side that they are fielding calls about reports of sightings in their community. While most have not been substantiated, some leads are being pursued .

The Busti-Lakewood Police Department is investigating a recent break-in where clothing and food were taken. At this time, they cannot confirm if it is connected to the Burham case, but are continuing their investigating.