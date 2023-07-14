Alleged serial killer caught, 1 victim from WNY

Rex Heuermann is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Police say he is considered a suspect in another homicide.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Long Island man is charged with the murder of three women, including one from WNY, on Gilgo Beach.

Rex Heuermann is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Police say he is considered a suspect in another homicide.

Detectives believe a serial killer is behind the 10 sets of human remains found along that beach in Suffolk County.

Western New York native Melissa Barthelemy's body was found on that Beach

Police in Suffolk County say Barthelemy was last seen in her basement apartment in the Unionport section of the Bronx on July 12, 2009.

According to a website dedicated to the investigation, Barthelemy was a sex worker who advertised on sites under aliases Chloe and VerySexyChloe. They says she was known to meet clients at bars, restaurants and hotels on the West Side of Manhattan.

On the night she went missing, she had told her friend she was going to see a man and would be back in the morning.

Barthelemy's body was found December 11, 2010 near Gilgo Beach while police were searching for another victim, Shannan Gilbert.

Following Barthelemy's death, her sister received numerous phone calls, believed to be from the killer, taunting the family, according to police.

Police say they were able to tie Heuermann to a pickup truck that a witness reported seeing when one of the victims disappeared in 2010. They were also able to recover DNA and match it to the victims found.

He pled not guilty in court on Friday. He is currently being held without bail.

“This is a day that is a long time in coming, and hopefully a day that will bring peace to this community and to the families — peace that has been long overdue,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press conference on Long Island on an unrelated topic.

Barthelemy's mother Lynn, who still lives in Buffalo, did not want to go on camera but did tell 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten, "“I’m just relieved."