BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a shooting that happened outside a West Seneca sports complex nearly two years ago.

Investigators say Andre Lewis, 41, and the victim Robert Echols, 54, were arguing in the lobby of the Niagara Frontier Sports Complex on Meyer Road following a girl's basketball game April 29, 2017.

RELATED: Police identify man killed in W. Seneca shooting

It's alleged Echols punched Lewis in the face while Lewis was holding his 14-month-old daughter. Officials say Lewis pulled out a licensed pistol and shot Echols twice. Echols died of his injuries.

Lewis was tried twice on second-degree murder, but both trials ended in a hung jury.

The judge committed to a sentence of five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Lewis will be officially sentenced June 6. He remains out on bail.