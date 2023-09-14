WNY man accused of sexually abusing multiple children

Carry D. Keyser, 21, of Scio, is charged with three counts of Sex Abuse 1st Degree and three counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

AMITY, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is facing several charges for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children.

Carry D. Keyser, 21, of Scio, is charged with three counts of Sex Abuse 1st Degree and three counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Investigators with the New York State Police in Amity say they received a complaint of a possible sex abuse of multiple children under the age of 10-years-old.

Troopers say Keyser was in close proximity with the children for a length of time and is accused of sexually abusing them.