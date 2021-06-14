WNY homecare nurse sentenced for falsifying timesheets and unlawfully collecting from patient's trust fund

Wendi Jo Oliver, 40, of Barker pleaded guilty in February to one count of attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara County homecare nurse, who admitted to falsifying records and stealing more than $11,000 from a patient's trust fund, has been sentenced to to three years probation and 75 hours of community service.

Wendi Jo Oliver, 40, of Barker pleaded guilty in February to one count of attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Investigators say Oliver was employed as a homecare nurse for an adult with cerebral palsy in Clarence. They say Oliver falsified timesheets between February 1, 2018 and December 1, 2019. By doing that, Oliver unlawfully collected $11,700 in pay through the victim's trust fund.