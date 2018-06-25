A businessman from Western New York is on the stand Monday as the prosecution's star witness in the Buffalo Billion case.

Kevin Schuler was an executive with LP Ciminelli. He's testifying against Lou Ciminelli his former CEO.

Schuler, a company vice president deeply involved in its political operations, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A bribery charge was dismissed. Schuler made his plea before U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan. As part of his plea, Schuler agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Schuler started his testimony late Thursday, but the court went into recess for the long weekend.

Schuler told jurors that he worked with Ciminelli and another defendant, Alain Kaloyeros, to fix the bidding process, so LP Ciminelli would get the contract to build the SolarCity plant in South Buffalo.





