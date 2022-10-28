WNY Kia owners frustrated with car company

Several Kia owners have contacted 2 On Your Side frustrated that they can't get free steering wheel locks promised by the carmaker.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We heard from several people who say they tried to get a free steering wheel lock from Kia and came up empty.

"It's crazy. It's stupid," said Jenn I.

Jenn owns a Kia with an ignition key, and after several failed attempts to talk with someone at Kia about getting a free steering wheel lock, she got a call back Friday.

"I've been in touch with Kia. 'We're delivering steering wheel locks to, or ignition locks to, the affected areas.' I said where are they because, I said, they're not in our area," she says.

For the past several months, Jenn has beefed up security at her home by adding lights, cameras, an extra lock, and even a Halloween skeleton to her theft deterrent strategy.

Buffalo Police told 2 On Your Side that last year, 58 Kias were stolen across the city. So far this year, that number has more than tripled to 177.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn thinks Kia needs to be held accountable.

"It's not a matter of like selling some accessory to have it fixed. They should fix that," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Jenn is among several Kia owners who called us frustrated and unable to get the free steering wheel lock from Kia. An Orchard Park man told us he spent more than an hour on the phone with Kia, only to be told Buffalo wasn't one of the cities eligible for the free locks yet, locks that Kia told us Thursday in a statement it "pledged to work closely with local law enforcement in their fight by providing, at no cost ... to concerned owners of steel key-operated Kia vehicles."

A Buffalo Police spokesperson told us on Thursday they hadn't heard from Kia about this yet. So we went back to Kia on Friday, asking for an explanation and to request an interview.

We got an email back from a Kia spokesperson saying, "We are happy to work with local Buffalo law enforcement and will have locks available to the community very soon."

Buffalo Police told us again on Friday on Kia has not contacted them.

"I don't have $500 for an insurance deductible. I don't have the ability to be without my vehicle. It's my only vehicle. You know, I can't be without it while it's being located, while it's being repaired. I mean, that could take days, weeks, months," Jenn said.