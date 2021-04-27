WNY anesthesiologist accused of falsifying patient records for Fentanyl

John R. LoFaso, 34, was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An anesthesiologist from Williamsville is accused of falsifying patient records to fraudulently obtain the prescription drug Fentanyl.

John R. LoFaso, 34, was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court on one count of falsifying business records, one count of fraud and deceit related to a controlled substance, and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say LoFaso allegedly modified a patient's medical records in January, after the chart had been closed, to obtain prescription fentanyl for his own personal use while working as an anesthesiologist at Buffalo General Medical Center.

The incident was discovered by the hospital's pharmacy manager following an internal investigation. They also say they identified five other incidents where LoFaso allegedly altered a patient's record to illegally obtain Fentanyl.

LoFaso was arrested by Buffalo Police in March. His case is being transferred to Opiate Court. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 5. He is currently released on his own recognizance.