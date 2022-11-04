Window manufacturer sentenced for selling inferior windows to local school districts

Thomas Parsons and his company Litex will have to repay $3 million to the schools and are banned from doing further business in New York state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General's office announced this week that a window manufacturer was sentenced to repay several schools across the state for selling them inferior windows.

Attorney General Letitia James says the company altered and falsified lab test reports for the windows. Parsons and Litex, which is headquartered in Michigan, pled guilty to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree back in July.

“I will not allow anyone to take advantage of our public funds or public trust,” said Attorney General James. “Litex and its owner sold New York schools substandard windows and falsified lab tests to hide the truth about their products. Litex will return restitution funds that schools and other property owners lost by purchasing their shoddy windows, and they won’t do business here again. Let this be a warning: you cannot cheat New Yorkers.”

Among the schools impacted by the inferior windows were, Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda, Lockport and Sweet Home School districts, and State University at Buffalo.