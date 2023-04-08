Williamsville woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer and faces 15 years in prison

A Williamsville woman has pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing more than $250k from Orchard Park employer.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A local Williamsville woman has pleaded guilty to allegations that she was stealing from her employer at a Orchard Park.

52-year-old Michele Boland of Williamsville had been discovered to have stolen $266,963.30 from her employer while she was working as the businesses bookkeeper. She had allegedly been writing a series of checks to herself, and purposely mislabeling them in the company's software to come across as intended expenses made.

An investigation was only prompted after the business had noticed a few irregularities on a company credit card.

Boland had been using the money she stole to pay off personal credit card bills, and give herself 'bonus' checks through the company's payroll provider. While doing all this, she also failed to report anything to her personal income taxes.

Boland pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony) and one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree (Class “E” felony).