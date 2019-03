BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually abusing a juvenile.

John Negrych, 39, admitted to sexually abusing a juvenile female in Amherst in early 2018.

Following his prison sentence, Negrych will have five years of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.