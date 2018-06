LOCKPORT, NY-- A Williamsville man is facing DWI charges after troopers say he got drunk, stole a car from a hospital, and crashed.

State Police say Matthew Shiesley crashed a car on Chestnut Ridge Road and Rochester Road in Lockport Friday night.

That car was reported stolen from Eastern Niagara Hospital, where Shiesley was attending an alcohol addiction program.

Shiesley had a BAC of more than twice the legal limit when he was arrested.



