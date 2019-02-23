AMHERST, N.Y. — A Williamsville man was arrested in connection with larcenies from several area laundromats, according to Amherst Police.

Raimon L. Hughes, 35, is accused of taking money from vending machines and coin-operated washing machines from four different laundromats during the last two months.

Hughes was taken into custody after 6 a.m. Saturday, for vehicle and traffic violations at Main and Evans streets.

He was charged with several counts of petit larceny, possession of a burglar's tools, criminal mischief, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Hughes was arraigned in Amherst Town Court and sent to Erie County Holding Center in lieu of bail. He will return to court on Thursday.