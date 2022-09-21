Williamsville man accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars from a victim in Amherst

Victor Marinaccio, 64 was arraigned Wednesday Morning on an indictment charging him with one count of Grand Larceny

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man was accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars from a victim in Amherst.

Victor Marinaccio, 64, of Williamsville was arraigned Wednesday morning on an indictment charging him with one count of grand larceny in the second degree (class “C” felony.)

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, the charge comes after Marinaccio allegedly befriended the victim and misrepresented himself between July 2018 and August 2022 to fraudulently get her life savings.

Marinaccio is accused of using the victim's credit cards and conducting wire transfers to steal more than $250,000 and use the stolen money to pay for travel and other personal expenses.

The Secret Service found Marinaccio living in a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada and was brought back to Western New York last week, after waiving extradition.

Marinaccio was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

If convicted of the charge, Marinaccio faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.