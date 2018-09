BUFFALO, NY-- A Williamsville man, accused of sexually abusing a juvenile, was arraigned in court.

John Negrych, 39, is charged with criminal sexual act, rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators says Negrych raped a young female subjected her to "forcible oral sexual conduct" from January 9th to February 12th, 2018.

He is scheduled to return to court in October. If convicted, Negrych faces up to 29 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision.

