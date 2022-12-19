Williamsville man arrested after court bomb threats

Johnathan Rzoska is charged with Tampering with a Witness 3rd, Criminal Contempt 1st, and Aggravated Harassment 2nd.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Williamsville man is facing charges in connection with threats made towards the Erie County Court and Williamsville Court buildings.

On Friday, Amherst Police say they received a call from the Central Police Services that they had received a call from someone threatening to blow up the Erie County Court building and the Williamsville Court building.



Officers were sent to the Village of Williamsville Courthouse on Main Street to investigate.

Police say the phone number that the threat originated from was traced to a Johnathan Rzoska.

While investigating, an officer was approached by a citizen who said he had just received a threatening text from the same number. The officer, who was outside the court building, observed Rzoska pulling into the parking lot of the courthouse.

The officer stopped the car and took Rzoska into custody without incident.