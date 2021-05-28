Williamsville doctor fined for not safeguarding controlled substance prescribing token and password

Investigators say Dr. Nora Meaney-Elmen allegedly failed to safeguard the token and password used to e-prescribe controlled substances.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville doctor has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that she violated the Controlled Substances Act.

Investigators say Dr. Nora Meaney-Elmen allegedly failed to safeguard the token and password used to e-prescribe controlled substances.

According to the release, between September 2015 and March 2018, Dr. Meaney-Elman "failed to safeguard her controlled substance prescribing token and password. As a result, her employee, Kristy Brucz, used the token and password to write 156 illegal prescriptions for controlled substances."

““As its name implies, the Controlled Substance Act is premised on the notion that the prescribing and distribution of certain dangerous and/or addictive substances must be controlled,” noted U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy. “When those entrusted with such control fail to safeguard their prescribing credentials—as Dr. Meaney-Elman did here—the entire regulatory scheme is undermined.”

Officials say Brucz wrote prescriptions in her own name, as well as the names of 12 other people, real and fake.

Brucz was convicted for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and was sentenced in September 2020 to serve two years probation and ordered to pay restitution totaling $1,911.23.