BUFFALO, NY-- A Williamsville doctor accused of charging patients for visits while he was out of the country and overbilling insurance companies, is now on trial for heath care fraud.

Dr. Sreekrishna Cheruvu used to practice in Williamsville, but now he's on trial in federal court accused over overbilling insurers by close to $800,000.

His lawyers argue he made mistakes with the overly complicated insurance reimbursement system and former patients are expected to testify on both sides.

