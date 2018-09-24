HUNTSVILLE, A.L. — A Western New York native is dead and his wife is accused of murdering him.

Jim Cappello was reported missing late last week in Huntsville, Alabama. Over the weekend, officers arrested his wife, Marjorie, after his body was found at a home in Alabama.

One of Cappello's high school teachers has confirmed to 2 On Your Side that he grew up in Niagara County and went to Lockport High School. He moved to Alabama his junior year of high school.

Friends tell us that the 37-year-old was a well-known private investigator in Huntsville and that his wife is a nurse. The couple have a 4-year-old daughter.

© 2018 WGRZ