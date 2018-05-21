TONAWANDA, NY-- City of Tonawanda Police are investigating a report of an Uber driver allegedly attacked by a customer.

Police say an Uber driver, identified as a 41-year-old woman from Buffalo, picked up her passenger in Buffalo to take her to Niagara Falls.

They say the passenger, Crystal J. Collins, 22, of Wheatfield, became upset when the driver did not go through Grand Island, but went through Tonawanda instead. Collins allegedly hit the driver in the head, threw pizza at her and pulled her hair. She is also accused of kicking the vehicle.

The driver fled the scene and contacted police. Officers found Collins at Main and Niagara streets. She is charged with criminal mischief and harassment.

© 2018 WGRZ