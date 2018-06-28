WHEATFIELD, NY-- A Wheatfield man is accused of attempted kidnapping for allegedly trying to take a child from her home.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office say they received a 911 call from a resident on Ward Road in the Town of Wheatfield just after 3am. According to investigators, the caller told police she was sleeping in the living room and woke up to a man carrying her six-year-old daughter out of the house.

The woman chased after the man and he left the child on the stairs and ran away.

Police say the caller identified the man as her neighbor. Police located the man as his home and detained him.

Salvatore Prezioso, 49, was questioned by investigators and then charged with attempted kidnapping. He could face additional charges. He was arraigned in court and is currently being held at the Niagara County jail on $50,000 cash bail. His next court date is July 3.

The child was not seriously hurt. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises. She was released to her mother.

