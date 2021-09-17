WNY leaders tackling Buffalo's gun violence problem by creating a sense of community

It's the latest initiative after the city has seen an uptick in violence this year. The goal is to provide at-risk youth with permanent jobs that pay well.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community leaders are working to put a stop to an uptick in violence this summer within the City of Buffalo.

They say they're doing it in the most basic way. Pastor James Giles with the Buffalo Peacemakers says you can put a stop to violence by first providing a sense of community.

It's exactly what several anti-violence groups and National Grid did Friday afternoon through a community event. They gave away free jackets donated by the Buffalo Bills. They also gave away shoes, clothes, and food.

It's all part of a bigger mission to help put an end to the violence in our city.

"It is the basic, fundamentally, the most fundamentally basic way because we can't do it in silence, law enforcement can't do it by themselves, politicians can't legislate this stuff away, so we have to come together in a very committed and collective way together. Together we all can do it," Giles said.

"This is a warming here to let the community know and children know, listen, we care about you."

The state announced in July it would give $16 million to Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Jamestown because that's where there's the most amount of gun violence in Western New York.

The goal is to provide at-risk youth with permanent jobs that pay well.

Just Thursday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced the county has created a pilot program called High-Risk Youth Team.