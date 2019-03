WEST VALLEY, N.Y. — A West Valley man is facing charges, accused of menacing a police officer and resisting arrest.

Troopers were called to do a welfare check at a home in West Valley. While checking the home, troopers say Jonathan J. Kramer, 25, displayed a machete in a threatening manner toward a trooper.

He was arrested and charged with menacing and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in court and remanded to the Cattauraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.