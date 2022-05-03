West Seneca volunteer firefighter charged in home improvement thefts

Dylan Biddeman was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court Friday on one count of Grand Larceny.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — For the second time in a week, a West Seneca first responder has been charged with stealing from home improvement stores.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 26-year-old Dylan Biddeman, a volunteer firefighter in the town, was arraigned Friday on one count of grand larceny.

The DA's office says Biddeman and co-defendant, 33-year-old Ryan Miller of West Seneca, allegedly stole items from a home improvement retailer in the town and other store locations throughout WNY between October 2021 and April 8, 2022.

Miller, a West Seneca police officer, is currently suspended from the force. District Attorney John Flynn says Miller was off duty at the time of the alleged incidents and is accused of stealing more than $10,000 in merchandise.