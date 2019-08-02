WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Police in West Seneca says the deaths of two people last month on French Lea Road have been ruled a murder-suicide.

Officers were dispatched to a home on French Lea Road on January 22 after they received a call from a family member who found the bodies of Gregory Grimmer, 60, and his 31-year-old step-daughter Jennifer Villa.

Police say Villa was shot multiple times in the chest. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Grimmer suffered a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a suicide.

