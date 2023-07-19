West Seneca Police looking for attempted carjacking suspect

Five other suspects have been arrested, according to police.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Police are searching for an attempted carjacking suspect after an incident on Tuesday evening.

Around 11 p.m., the police department released information about an attempted carjacking and robbery at the Wegmans on Orchard Park Road.

A 75-year-old man told police that he was approached by six suspects who robbed him by gunpoint as he walked to his Kia. The man said he kicked one of the suspects in the groin, which lead to all of them running away along the railroad tracks near Wegmans.

Officers responded to the Briarhill Drive and Lyndale Court neighborhood.

A search that was aided by a drone located five suspects: two juvenile girls, two adult women and an adult man. A replica firearm was recovered during the arrests.

Police clarified that no shots were fired during the attempted robbery.

West Seneca Police are searching for a sixth suspect, a Black man wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. He was last seen walking on Route 400 and is believed to be out of the area.

The five suspects are being processed at West Seneca Police Department headquarters and face charges including menacing, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and conspiracy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 716-674-2290 or the anonymous tip line at 716-675-8423.

Police say more details will be provided as more information becomes available.