West Seneca Police asking for help identifying person of interest in March robbery

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact Detective Volpe at (716) 558-3132.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to help identify a person of interest in a robbery, which happened early last month.

On March 11, an individual allegedly stole items from the Wegmans grocery store on Orchard Park Road, then allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot, according to police.

West Seneca Police say as the individual drove away, they hit the owner of the car, who sustained serious injuries.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of Broadway and Bailey Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Based on surveillance photos, police say the individual appears to have been wearing a West Seneca West T-shirt.