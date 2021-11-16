West Seneca Police appeal to suspect to return urn stolen from vehicle; no questions asked

Among the items stolen from the vehicle, one of them was a small urn containing the cremains of the resident's mother.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is appealing to the suspect or suspects who stole a family keepsake during a car break-in.

In a post on Facebook, police say a West Seneca resident who lives on East and West Road recently had their car broken into. Among the items stolen, one of them was a small urn containing the cremains of the resident's mother.

Because of the sentimental value of the item to the victim, police are asking the person who stole it to simply return the item back to the victim, or to their police station, no questions asked. This was at the request of the victim.

In the past week, West Seneca Police have responded to other car break-ins in their community.

A Williamsville man filed a report that someone entered his vehicle on Nov. 7 while it was parked on Park Meadow Drive in West Seneca. The victim's wallet was stolen. The suspect allegedly made nearly $200 in fraudulent charges on one of the credit cards in the stolen wallet, half of those charges were Doordash orders.

On November 8, another resident reported unknown suspect(s) entered his vehicle on Cresthaven Drive, and stole his golf clubs. The golf clubs, that are valued at $1,500 were later located nearby and returned to the victim.

A Main Street resident reported on Nov. 9 that unknown suspect or suspects stole both his and his daughter’s wallets from his unlocked vehicle.