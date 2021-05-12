West Seneca man indicted on child pornography, obstruction charges

During the search, prosecutors say Shawn Johnson, 33, was standing in his bedroom, 'smashing a laptop computer against the wall and trying to damage it.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man was indicted Wednesday in federal court on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

Shawn Johnson, 33, faces three counts of receipt of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of obstruction of justice, according to the office of U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

The maximum for each charge is 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say an IP address, which was traced back to Johnson, attempted to download suspected child pornography in September of 2019. Months later, on December 2, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Johnson's Angle Road home.