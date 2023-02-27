West Seneca man going to prison for possession of child pornography

Shawn Johnson, 35, was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man was sentenced on Monday to time in prison for possession of child pornography.

Shawn Johnson, 35, will serve four years in prison after being convicted to possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say an IP address, which was traced back to Johnson, attempted to download suspected child pornography in September of 2019. Months later, on Dec. 2, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Johnson's Angle Road home.