West Seneca man going to prison for possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man was sentenced on Monday to time in prison for possession of child pornography.
Shawn Johnson, 35, will serve four years in prison after being convicted to possession of child pornography.
Federal prosecutors say an IP address, which was traced back to Johnson, attempted to download suspected child pornography in September of 2019. Months later, on Dec. 2, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Johnson's Angle Road home.
During the search, prosecutors say Johnson was standing in his bedroom, "smashing a laptop computer against the wall and trying to damage it." The damaged laptop was seized, and much of the data was recovered, including "numerous images and videos of child pornography," according to a complaint.