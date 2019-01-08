DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — A West Seneca man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly using two cell phones to record a girl changing in his camper, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Nathan L. Rogers, 35, is charged with unlawful surveillance and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at the Kingdom Bound Festival at Darien Lake.

He will be arraigned in Darien Town Court at 4 p.m. on August 13.

